Xmas auf Instagram

Was die Stars so zu Weihnachten posten

Mariah Cary, Instagram

Sängerin Mariah Carey hat für ihren Weihnachtsgruß auf Instagram krassen Spott kassiert, weil sie sich halbnackt neben einem Christbaum fotografieren ließ. Dagegen ist Miley Cyrus ganz brav und postet ein nettes Familienfoto mit Mommy und Dad. Katy Perry macht als Weihnachtselfe Musik in einer Kinderklinik und Michelle Obama ist von Schneemännern umzingelt.

Mariah und der Baum

Heidi Klum - Shootings bis zuletzt

Lady Gaga kümmert sich zu Weihnachten um obdachlose Jugendliche!

Model Cara Delevingne feiert beim Christmas Rave in London

What do we want? Christmas! When do we want it? NOW!! #PopupFatherChristmasRave

Ein von Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) gepostetes Foto am

Katy Perry besucht Kinder in der Kinderklinik, Los Angeles

Miley Cyrus feiert mit den Eltern in Kalifornien

❤️💚❤️💚MaMa & DaDa ❤️💚❤️💚

Ein von Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) gepostetes Foto am

Beim Cyrus-Clan in Kalifornien dabei: die Geschwister und Mileys Freund Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄

Ein von Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) gepostetes Foto am

Talk-Lady Ellen Degeneres postet ein Mädchen, das vor Santa flieht!

All she wants for Christmas is an Uber out of the mall.

Ein von Ellen (@theellenshow) gepostetes Foto am

Michelle Obama zeigt die Weihnachtsdekoration des Weißen Hauses

The holidays have arrived! ⛄️ Go behind the scenes of this year's @WhiteHouse holiday decor at go.wh.gov/Holidays. #WHHolidays.

Ein von First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) gepostetes Foto am

Drew Barrymore hat ihren Weihnachtsbaum schon seit zwei Wochen!

@yeswayrose #christmascameearly #thankyou #loveyou #rosefriends with @barrymorewines

Ein von Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) gepostetes Foto am

Kate Hudson liebt künstliches Kaminfeuer! Denn in Los Angeles hat es abends frostige 11 Grad Celius ...

Nothing like a digital fireplace to throw off some heat 🔥 #LAChristmas 🌴🎄🌴

Ein von Kate Hudson (@katehudson) gepostetes Foto am

Dwayne The Rock Johnson als Dwanta Claus

