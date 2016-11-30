0174 / 33 43 900
Xmas auf Instagram
Was die Stars so zu Weihnachten posten
Sängerin Mariah Carey hat für ihren Weihnachtsgruß auf Instagram krassen Spott kassiert, weil sie sich halbnackt neben einem Christbaum fotografieren ließ. Dagegen ist Miley Cyrus ganz brav und postet ein nettes Familienfoto mit Mommy und Dad. Katy Perry macht als Weihnachtselfe Musik in einer Kinderklinik und Michelle Obama ist von Schneemännern umzingelt.
Mariah und der Baum
Heidi Klum - Shootings bis zuletzt
Lady Gaga kümmert sich zu Weihnachten um obdachlose Jugendliche!
I went to the inspiring @albertkennedytrust in London today to meet some homeless and suffering LGBTQ youth and #ShareKindness on behalf of the @btwfoundation They are so sweet, talented, and ambitious. But the holidays are very different for them so we brought some gifts and bonded sharing our life stories and I did some research on what they really need to survive. They need positive words and donations to keep LGBTQ homeless children who were abandoned off the streets and out of shelters that are dangerous. They are normal good kids, i hung out with them all day. They deserve a real shot at life. #NoRoomForHate
Model Cara Delevingne feiert beim Christmas Rave in London
Katy Perry besucht Kinder in der Kinderklinik, Los Angeles
This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla! I love the music therapy program there... it lifts spirits and heals hearts. I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That's the greatest gift of all. ❤🎁
Miley Cyrus feiert mit den Eltern in Kalifornien
Beim Cyrus-Clan in Kalifornien dabei: die Geschwister und Mileys Freund Liam Hemsworth
Talk-Lady Ellen Degeneres postet ein Mädchen, das vor Santa flieht!
Michelle Obama zeigt die Weihnachtsdekoration des Weißen Hauses
Drew Barrymore hat ihren Weihnachtsbaum schon seit zwei Wochen!
Kate Hudson liebt künstliches Kaminfeuer! Denn in Los Angeles hat es abends frostige 11 Grad Celius ...
Dwayne The Rock Johnson als Dwanta Claus
