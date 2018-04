Zahle - oder ich zeige dich beim Porno gucken!

Die Mail hat Betreffzeilen wie "You need to urgently do something with this", "You have been warned many times", "Anyone can make a mistake", "I clarified everything in the letter" oder "Take it as a lesson and live on".

So (oder so ähnlich) sieht die Mail aus

"Hi,

I honestly expect that I will not graze your heart. Shit happens, life didn’t give me selection. I have nothing against people with special tastes, moreover I cant judge you. So:

Firstly, I adjusted the particular virus on a web site with porn content (I think you understood me).

Secondly, when you tapped on a video, soft instantly started working, all cameras turned on and screen started recording, then my soft collected all contacts from emails, messengers etc. Im very proud for this soft, it makes devices work as remote desktop with keylogger , exciting. This email address Ive collected from your device, I message u here because I guess u definitely are going to check your working address.

Finally, I made a split screen video, with your participation and porn video from your screen, its very weird. Consequently, I can share this video with all your friends, colleagues, relatives etc. I guess it’s a huge problem for you.

But we can be done with this problem. 295 Usd- in my opinion, very humanely cost for false like this.

I accept only bitcoin, here is my btc wallet’s address- 18JAaa2WACXDeKzmtJMpfFMVe4juC44nFi You have 45 hours after opening my notification to complete transaction. I will see when u read this letter, I adjusted special tracking pixel in it. This time is sufficiently only to complete all verifications and transaction, so you have to think fast. If I wont receive my «salary», I will share this video with all contact Ive got from ur device.

You can ask police for a help, but they wont locate me for even 150 hours, Im foreign, so think twice. If Ill receive btc- all evidence will be destroyed forever and I will never message you again.

U can reply, but this wont make sense, I sent you this notification using my soft for anonymous messages, I don’t check the mailbox after using it, cuz I think about my safety too. Have a nice day, I hope u will make a good decision for you."